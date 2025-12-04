Voice Over Artist to Actor: Manoj Sharma Finds His New Chapter in Kannada Television

Karnataka: The Kannada television market will welcome a new show to its lineup this coming December when Zee Kannada premieres Aadi Lakshmi Purana on 8 December 2010. The show, which airs every Monday through Friday at 9 PM, stars both established and up-and-coming actors, including Manoj Sharma (an actor and voice-over artist), who has recently started making a name for himself in the television industry.

In his earlier work on Zee Kannada’s devotional series Guru Raghavendra Mahatme, Manoj Sharma portrayed the head cook, a character appreciated for his honesty, grounded nature, and gentle humor. In his new role in Aadi Lakshmi Purana, he now plays the hero’s cousin, a lively, humorous, food-loving character expected to bring relatability, freshness, and comic timing to the storyline. According to the production team, his role has been thoughtfully crafted to offer both entertainment and support to the central narrative.

For about seven years before entering acting, Manoj Sharma was a voice-over artist on networks like Colors Kannada Cinema and Colors Super channels. During that time he provided voice recordings for promotional material, television series, and promotional pieces associated with various campaigns. As such, he was well known in many Kannada homes, although most people had never seen his face. The transition from being a voice artist to being an actor has represented a very substantial change in his life.

According to industry analysts, Manoj is one of an increasing number of artists who are working across multiple platforms. His experience indicates a trend in the regional entertainment industry toward using multiple forms or media to tell stories.

Aadi Lakshmi Purana has an extensive supporting cast that includes many prominent senior actors in the Kannada Television industry. The network is promoting the series as part of its prime time programming and expects to attract a significant viewership for the series. Currently, there are few specifics regarding the story's premise; however, it's clear that this drama will be largely character-driven, with a diverse group of actors.

As the premiere date approaches, it will add to the growing number of options available to Kannada viewers, adding to the number of available Kannada dramas. Manoj Sharma will be transitioning to the new role of lead actor, thus continuing to build upon his acting career, having previously worked behind the scenes in many productions.