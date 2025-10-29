Viral Video: Seer Takes Autonomous Ride in Wipro-IISc Driverless Car at Bengaluru Campus

A viral video capturing a driverless car gliding smoothly around the RV College of Engineering campus in Bengaluru has ignited widespread excitement across social media, with users marvelling at the sight of a spiritual leader seated calmly inside the autonomous vehicle.

Driverless car built by Wipro, IISc & RV college students unveiled in Bengaluru.

Is it suitable for Indian roads? pic.twitter.com/zJhmpiHACA — Madhu yadav (@MadhuyadavBS) October 28, 2025

The seer has been identified as Sri Satyatmatheertha Swamiji of Uttaradi Matha, who visited the college and took a short ride in the concept driverless car during his tour of the campus. Accompanied by a few others, the Swamiji appeared relaxed as the vehicle navigated the roads without human intervention.

The project is a collaborative effort under the WIRIN (Wipro-IISc Research and Innovation Network) programme, involving IT giant Wipro, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and RV College of Engineering. The initiative focuses on developing next-generation autonomous technology tailored for Indian road conditions. Sources confirm that the vehicle is still in the development phase, with extensive mapping and testing of local traffic patterns underway to ensure safety and reliability. A formal launch is expected in the coming months. The partnership between Wipro and IISc, formalised through a memorandum of understanding, aims to advance research in artificial intelligence, robotics, and human-machine interaction. RV College of Engineering contributes critical engineering expertise to the prototype’s design and testing. The viral clip has not only showcased India’s progress in autonomous mobility but also highlighted the innovative synergy between industry, academia, and traditional institutions in pushing the frontiers of technology.



