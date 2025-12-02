Viral Video: Passenger Misses Flight Following Altercation With Airline Staff Over Extra Baggage

The confrontation between a passenger and the airline staff member at the Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport led the former to miss the flight.

The video of the argument between the passenger and the airline staff member has gone viral after he missed the flight even after reaching the airport nearly two-and-a-half hours before the departure. In the video, the passenger can be heard saying that the staff member would not allow him to board even when he was ready to pay for 4 kg additional baggage allowance.





Bengaluru’s Airport witnessed an unusual situation today when a passenger missed his scheduled flight despite reaching the airport nearly two-and-a-half hours before departure. According to the passenger, unexpected congestion and procedural delays at the terminal contributed to… pic.twitter.com/F5yfSCori6 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) December 2, 2025





The video also showed the staff member at the check-in counter getting aggressive while speaking to the passenger, even as his colleagues tried to intervene and separate the two. The passenger said: "He will not let us go even if we are ready to pay 4 kg allowance. Please take urgent action against this guy and he needs to be behind bars."

Sharing the same viral video, Karnataka Portfolio, on the X handle, claimed that the passenger missed the flight due to "unexpected congestion and procedural delays at the terminal."





















Further, the post said that the situation reportedly escalated as long queues at check-in and security slowed down movement, leaving several travellers anxious about missing their flights.

However, the airport authorities have not issued an official statement about the incident.

Karnataka Portfolio said that frequent flyers say rush-hour bottlenecks have been a growing concern, especially during peak travel periods.