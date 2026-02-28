Viral Audio In Child Kidnapping False, Says Belagavi Police Commissioner

Belagavi: Belagavi City Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase on Saturday clarified that a viral audio clip warning of child kidnappers in the city is false and has no connection with Belagavi.

The confusion created by the rumour even led to a woman beggar being wrongly suspected as a kidnapper in the New Gandhi Nagar area earlier in the day.

Addressing the media, the Commissioner said an audio message in Hindi has been circulating on social media for the past two weeks, claiming that a woman spoke about her daughter was nearly kidnapped while visiting a cycle repair shop in the Camp area.

“When we verified the details mentioned in the clip, it was found that the camp area referred to is not in Belagavi city. No such incident has occurred here and no complaint has been received. CCTV footage was also checked and nothing was found,” he said.

He explained that many cities have areas known as ‘camp’, and the audio clip could be of elsewhere. However, its circulation in Belagavi had created concern among residents.

“Unfortunately, many people have forwarded the clip, creating a false perception that kidnappers are roaming in the city. I want to assure citizens that no such incident has been reported in Belagavi in the last two months,” Borase said.

The Commissioner also expressed concern over an incident on Saturday in which a woman beggar was mistaken for a kidnapper and assaulted by a woman in the New Gandhi Nagar area.

“Henceforth, if there are any suspicions, then please inform the police by dialing 112, and we will take immediate action. Please be responsible citizens and help the police in curtailing rumors,” he said.