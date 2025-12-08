Vijayendra Slams Congress Govt, Demands Debate On Karnataka’s Burning Issues’ In Winter Session

Belagavi: BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Monday attacked the Congress government, demanding a comprehensive discussion in the winter session on what he called the “burning issues” of Karnataka — particularly the worsening crisis of the farmers.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said sugarcane, tur, paddy and maize growers are in deep distress due to the “negligence and lack of concern” shown by the state government.

“For five to six days, sugarcane farmers protested in Belagavi, yet no minister bothered to meet them. Only after the BJP intervened did the government call a meeting,” he alleged.

He also criticised the Congress for failing to fulfil its election promise of tackling unemployment. “They said they would eradicate unemployment and provide jobs to lakhs of youth. Nothing has been delivered,” he said.

Problems faced by weavers, development challenges across the state and the long-pending irrigation projects of North Karnataka must also be taken up during the session, he added.

Vijayendra further accused the state government of repeatedly blaming the Centre to cover up its own failures.

“Whether it is sugarcane or maize issues, the government points fingers at the Centre. They are experts at writing letters to the Prime Minister. In the process, they have forgotten their duty,” he remarked.

On internal issues within the ruling party, he said the Congress was busy managing factional fights while farmers struggled without answers. “The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister spent time taking MLAs to Delhi,” he said.

Vijayendra also raised concerns over the situation of guest lecturers in PUC colleges, and problems in the health and education sectors, saying the BJP would raise all these issues strongly in the House.