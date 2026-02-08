Vijayapura: Training Aircraft From Kalaburagi To Belagavi Crashes; Pilot, Trainee Safe

Vijayapura: A two-seater flight training aircraft crashed in a field at Mangalura village in Babaleshwar taluk of Vijayapura district on Sunday afternoon, leaving both the pilot and trainee pilot injured.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when the aircraft, operated by Redbird Flight Training, was on a training sortie from Kalaburagi to Belagavi. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

Confirming the incident, superintendent of police Laxman Nimbargi said both occupants were safe and had been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the aircraft landed upside down in an agricultural field. Following the crash, villagers from nearby areas gathered at the site, prompting police personnel to rush to the spot and secure the area.

The injured were identified as Capt Kunal Malhotra, a flight instructor with Redbird Aviation, and Goutham Sankar PR, the trainee pilot. An investigation into the incident is under way.