Vijayapura Man Dies by Suicide at Bengaluru Metro Station

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old person identified as Shantagouda Police Patil alleged committed suicide by jumping right infront of an approaching train of Namma Metro at Kengeri Metro Station of Bengaluru city on Friday morning at around 8.15 am and an approaching train ran over him. The incident brought to a halt metro services from Mysore Road Station and Challaghatta Metro Station before the services resumed at around 9.40 am.

The reason for Shantagouda, a native of Vijayapura district, to end his life was not immediately known and police investigations are on. It is said Shantagouda waited for a train to approach Kengeri Metro Station and one of the trains was on its way to reach Kengeri Metro Station, he jumped before an approaching train. However, personnel at the Metro Station cut off the power supply, and the body of Shantagouda was caught between the tracks and the train. Shantagouda was found dead on the spot.

The suicide on tracks of Namma Metro disrupted the services from Mysore Road Station to Challaghatta Metro Station while commuters of metro trains were inconvienced to reach their destinations. Kengeri police visited the spot and the body of Shantagouda was shifted to a private hospital.