Vijayapura: Daylight Jewellery Shop Robbery Cracked, Two Arrested With Rs 22 lakh Loot

Vijayapura: Police have arrested two men in connection with a daring daylight armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Halasangi village and recovered the entire stolen property worth about Rs 22 lakh, along with firearms and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Giving details about the arrest, Vijayapura District SP Laxman Nimbargi said that the two arrested have been identified as Hanamant Waghole (28), a dairy businessman, and Shivaraj alias Gaudappa Navi (28), a driver. Both hail from Sankh village in Jath taluk of Maharashtra and were presently residing in Pune.

“Through relentless efforts, technical expertise, and effective investigative skills, the investigation team succeeded in tracing and arresting the accused within just 20 days of the incident. In appreciation of their commendable work, each officer and staff member of the investigation team has been awarded individual commendation certificates,” Nimbargi said.

The robbery took place on January 26, around 3.30 pm at Bhoomika Jewellery, owned by Maharudra Kanchagar, within the limits of Zalaki police station. The accused had arrived on a black Honda Unicorn motorcycle, their faces covered with black cloth and helmets. Brandishing a pistol, they threatened the shop owner and looted 205 grams of gold ornaments and one kilogram of silver ornaments.

While fleeing, the assailants allegedly fired at people standing near the shop, causing injuries, and escaped with the stolen valuables.

Based on the complaint filed by the shop owner, Zalaki police registered a case under Section 311 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Given the seriousness of the offence, the SP formed two special teams under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanagouda A Hatti and led by DySPs Sadashiv Kattimani (Indi subdivision) and Sunil Kamble (CEN police station). Officers from Chadachan circle, Zalaki, Chadachan, and Horti police stations, along with technical and crime staff, were part of the operation.

Following sustained investigation, the teams traced and arrested the accused — Hanamant Waghole (28), a dairy businessman, and Shivaraj alias Gaudappa Navi (28), a driver. Both hail from Sankh village in Jath taluk of Maharashtra and were presently residing in Pune.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime. Police recovered the entire stolen property — 205 grams of gold ornaments and one kilogram of silver ornaments valued at about Rs 22 lakh — along with three country-made pistols, 26 live cartridges, one air gun, the Honda Unicorn motorcycle used in the robbery, and items such as masks, helmets, jackets, gloves, and clothes worn during the offence.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said the swift detection of the case reflected the department’s commitment to cracking serious crimes and ensuring public safety.