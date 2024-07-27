Vijayapura City Corporation Initiates Major Encroachment Drive
Vijayapura: In a significant move to transform Vijayapura into an international tourist destination, the Vijayapura City Corporation has initiated a major anti-encroachment drive around the historic Taj Bawadi.
On Friday, the Corporation began removing unauthorized structures built on public roads and government land in the vicinity of this heritage site. Prior notices had been issued to the encroachers to facilitate the road improvement for public benefit.
Taj Bawdi is a historic structure in Vijayapura, Karnataka, built by Ibrahim Adil Shah II in honor of his wife, Queen Taj Sultana. It is a large well, measuring 223 feet square and 52 feet deep. The well features a broad landing inside the archway, from which stone steps lead down to the water's edge. Taj Bawdi is notable for its architectural significance and is a key part of the region's heritage, attracting tourists and history enthusiasts.
Deputy Commissioner T Bhoobalan visited the site to inspect the progress and emphasized the importance of the initiative.
He noted that the World Monuments Fund India Association has committed to preserving the historic Taj Bawadi and its surroundings. This project will be developed under the CSR fund of the TCS Foundation. Bhoobalan also indicated that additional encroached areas in the city would be identified and cleared in the coming days according to regulations.
Municipal Commissioner Vijayakumar Mekkalaki led the anti-encroachment operation, supported by Zonal Commissioner Sunil Patil, Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Honnalli, Executive Engineer Vidyadhar Nyavagound, Assistant Executive Engineer Yallappa Halli, and other municipal officers and staff.
The Municipal Commissioner expressed gratitude to the police department and district administration for their cooperation and security during the operation.
