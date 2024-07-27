Vijayapura City Corporation Initiates Major Encroachment Drive

Taj Bawdi is a historic structure in Vijayapura, Karnataka, built by Ibrahim Adil Shah II in honor of his wife, Queen Taj Sultana. It is a large well, measuring 223 feet square and 52 feet deep. The well features a broad landing inside the archway, from which stone steps lead down to the water's edge. Taj Bawdi is notable for its architectural significance and is a key part of the region's heritage, attracting tourists and history enthusiasts.

