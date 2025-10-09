Vijayapura: Chadchan Bank Robbery Cracked: Key Conspirator from Maharashtra, Arms Suppliers from Bihar Held

Vijayapura: Cracking the sensational Chadchan SBI heist case, police have arrested four suspects, including the key conspirator from Maharashtra and three firearm suppliers from Bihar.

Giving details about the arrests and recovery of stolen valuables ADGP (Law and Order) R Hitendra said so far, the police have recovered 9.01 kilograms of gold ornaments and Rs 86.31 lakh in cash from the accused and from those who had taken possession of the stolen property after the robbery.

The breakthrough came after a series of coordinated operations by seven special investigation teams led by Vijayapura SP Laxman Nimbargi under the supervision of Additional SP Ramanagouda Hatti.

The daring robbery took place on September 16 around 7.20 pm, when three masked men entered the SBI branch at Chadchan pretending to open an account. Once inside, they brandished a pistol and knives, tied up the bank staff, and escaped with Rs 1.04 crore in cash and 20 kg of gold jewellery (estimated worth Rs 20 crore) from the strong room. Based on a complaint from branch manager Tarakeshwar G. Gangappa Venkatesh, police registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Arms Act.

Given the seriousness of the case, SP Nimbargi formed seven special investigation teams led by Additional SP Ramanagouda Hatti, with DSPs Jagadish H.S., Sunil Kamble, and Circle Inspectors Suresh Bende Gumbal, M.M. Dappin, Ramesh Avaji, among others. PSIs from several stations including Chadchan, Horti, Mangooli, Indi, Zalaki, Almel, and Tikota assisted in the probe.

The robbers’ getaway vehicle, a Maruti Eeco car stolen from Mangalvedha (Maharashtra), was later found crashed near Hulajanti village in Solapur district. When locals tried to surround them, one of the suspects threatened them with a pistol and fled on foot, abandoning the car. Police rushed to the scene and seized 21 packets containing 888.33 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 1.03 lakh in cash from the vehicle.

A two-day cordon and search operation around Hulajanti led to further discoveries — a bag containing 6.54 kg of gold and Rs 41.03 lakh in cash was found on the roof of an abandoned house. Acting swiftly, police also recovered 1.587 kg of gold and Rs 44.25 lakh in cash from 15 locals who had taken the abandoned valuables from the spot.

On Oct 7 the Police arrested a Maharashtra-based accused who was the key conspirator behind the Chadchan bank robbery. He had allegedly conducted multiple recces of the bank premises before executing the heist and had stolen a car from Mangalwedha to use in the crime. The investigation team arrested him on October 7 and produced him before the court. From his possession, police seized 55 grams of gold bangles and a motorcycle used in the offence.

Further investigation led police to Bihar, where they traced and arrested three individuals who allegedly supplied the gang with illegal firearms used in the robbery. The arrested have been identified as Rakesh Kumar Shivaji Sahani (22), Raju Kumar Ramlal Paswan (21), and Rakshak Kumar Madan Mahto (21). All from Samastipur, Bihar.

So far, the police have recovered 9.01 kg of gold ornaments and ₹86.31 lakh in cash. The identities of the remaining absconding accused have been established, and efforts are underway to recover the rest of the stolen gold and money.

ADGP R Hitendra and SP Laxman Nimbargi commended the coordinated efforts of all the teams involved in solving one of the most high-profile bank robberies in recent times.

