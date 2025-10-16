 Top
Vijayapura: 3 Children Drown in Agricultural Pond

Karnataka
16 Oct 2025 10:34 PM IST

3 children drowning into an agricultural pond while playing near the water in Madev Nagar of Vijayapura taluk

Drowning has claimed an alarming 10,076 lives in Andhra Pradesh between 2017 and 2022 and most of these were youths, notes an official document.(Representational DC Image)
Representational Image (Source: DC)

Vijayapura: Three children drowning after slipping into an agricultural pond while playing near the water in Madev Nagar of Vijayapura taluk on Thursday evening.

The deceased children have been identified as Shivamma Raju Rathod (8), Kartik Vishwa Rathod (7), and Swapna Raju Rathod (12). Reports say the children had gone to the pond with some sheep and were playing near the water when they lost their footing and fell in.

Vijayapura Tahsildar Chenagond and officials from the Vijayapura Rural Police visited the site.

A case is registered at Vijayapura Rural Police Station.

DC Correspondent
