Victims’ Identities Established, Bodies Preserved

Bengaluru:The identities of stampede victims was established and their bodies kept at mortuaries of Bowring Hospital and Vydehi Multi-speciality Hospital in Bengaluru.

The victims at Bowing Hospital are Divya, Divyanshika, Shivu, Devi, Shravan and Manoj. In Vydehi Hospital, the bodies of Sahana, Prajwal, Poornachandra and Bhoomik have been kept. The father of Bhoomik said, “Let no one face a situation like me.”

Lakshminarayan, the grandfather of Divyakshika (14) said she informed him that she is going to attend the RCB players felicitation programme and the call was made at around 2 pm. Lakshminarayan said he advised her not to go and asked her to be cautious and Divyankshika went to the programme with her mother, aunt and others. Divyankshika was a student of Class IX at Poornaprajna School in Bengaluru. “I do not know what happened at the gate,” he said.

An engineer Sahana from Kolar, died in the stampede and she had come to the felicitation programme along with her friends. A civil engineer identified as Poornachandra, a native of Rayasamudra in Krishnaraja Pet of Mandya was also a victim of stampede.