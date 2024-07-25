VHP Welcomes Sringeri Temple Dress Code, Urges Statewide Implementation

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has expressed strong support for the newly proposed dress code by the Sringeri Temple and is urging the state government to implement similar guidelines across all religious places and temples managed by the government.Sringeri Sri Shankara Math, a significant religious site in Karnataka, has announced that starting August 15, devotees visiting Sri Sharadamba for darshan will be required to adhere to traditional Hindu attire. The VHP Karnataka Dakshina Pranth Joint Secretary, Sharan Kumar Pumpwell, welcomed this directive in a press statement."The VHP welcomes the initiative by Sringeri Sri Shankara Math," said Sharan Kumar Pumpwell. "On behalf of the Hindu community, VHP requests the state government to establish a dress code for all religious places and temples under the Endowment Department, following the example set by Sringeri Math."Sharan also mentioned to Deccan Chronicle that the VHP plans to submit a formal memorandum to the state government in support of this initiative soon.