VHP Plans 12-Hour Satyagraha to Free Hindu Temples from Govt Control

MANGALURU: Seers and religious leaders from across Karnataka will participate in a 12-hour Upavasa Satyagraha (hunger strike) at the famous Southadka Shri Mahaganapati Temple on October 6.

The Satyagraha is the first initiative in the campaign organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to free Hindu temples from government control. VHP and various organizations have long advocated for this cause, but the demand has intensified following the recent Tirupati Laddu issue.

Addressing a press conference, VHP Puttur district president Dr Krishna Prasanna said that the Satyagraha will take place from 7 am to 7 pm on October 6. Swamijis, Hindu religious leaders, current and former temple committee members, and members of the Hindu community will participate.

The temples under the Hindu Religious Endowment Department are categorized into grades A, B, and C based on their annual income. The demand is to free all these temples and establish a Hindu autonomous board to restore religious freedom for Hindus.

“Hindu religious activities vary by region and tradition. To preserve and promote the diversity of Hindu religious beliefs and culture, it is essential to free the temples from government control,” Dr Prasanna said, adding that the government's practice of running Hindu religious centers like business hubs has hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

He further explained that the control of Hindu temples and their properties by a secular government has hindered Hindu religious activities and impacted religious freedom.

Citing historical references, Dr Krishna Prasanna noted that, in ancient times, administrative decisions in India were often based on religious beliefs.