VHP Condemns FIR Against Chakravarty Sulibele

Mangaluru: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has condemned the case registered against orator Chakravarty Sulibele, calling it politically motivated and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

The Ullal Police booked Sulibele based on a complaint by one Abdul Rasheed, invoking BNS Section 353(2) (making, publishing, or circulating statements or reports containing false information, rumors, or alarming news with the intent to create or promote enmity, hatred, or ill will between different groups) and Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

In a press statement, the VHP strongly criticized the FIR, asserting that the Namma Nade padayatra to Koragajja’s Adi Kshetra on March 9—an annual religious event in Tulunadu—was conducted peacefully and without any disruption.

VHP leader and program convener Praveen Kuttar denied allegations that Sulibele made any provocative or hate-filled remarks. He claimed that "anti-Hindu forces," had filed a complaint and under pressure from the state government, a false complaint had been filed to suppress Hindu voices.

Kuttar condemned what he called the government’s "anti-Hindu stance" and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the case.

Meanwhile, Sulibele, reacting to the FIR in a post on X, wrote: “Another FIR filed against me, this time not for hate speech, but for advocating love. I simply said love knows no boundaries, and Hindu boys should break free from societal constraints to marry across communities. How can this be considered hate?”