Veteran Kannada Actor M S Umesh Passes Away at 80

Veteran Kannada film actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh, popularly known as M S Umesh, breathed his last on Sunday after a battle with cancer.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed grief over the passing of senior Kannada film comedian M.S. Umesh. The veteran actor, who appeared in more than 350 films, made a significant contribution to the Kannada film industry.

Umesh was known for his memorable performances in films such as Nagarahole, Guru Shishyaru, Anupama, Kamanabillu, Apoorva Sangama, Shruti Seridaga, Haalu Jenu, and Golmaal Radhakrishna.

Shivakumar prayed for the departed soul and extended his condolences to the bereaved family, wishing them strength to bear the loss. "Om Shanti," he added.










