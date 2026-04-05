Veeranna Charantimath Alleges Student Intimidation; R. Ashoka Targets Congress

Bagalkot: BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath on Sunday made serious allegations against the Congress, claiming that its leaders, fearing defeat, were sending NSUI workers and non-Hindu youths wearing saffron shawls into educational institutions to threaten students.

Alleging intimidation tactics, he said Congress workers had entered educational institutions and threatened students.

“When they were taken to Navanagar police station, there was reluctance to register cases against them,” he alleged.

He alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, fearing defeat of the Congress candidate, had camped in the constituency along with the entire cabinet and was attempting to influence voters.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka alleged that district, taluk and police authorities in Bagalkot were functioning as puppets of the Congress government.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka referred to the pamphlets being distributed on a college campus on Saturday, allegedly warning students that they would be jailed if they voted for the BJP.

“MP and Former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol had lodged a complaint with the police, following which some individuals were detained,” he said.

Criticising the police, Ashoka alleged that those detained addressed a live press conference from inside the police station. “The inspector remained silent and did nothing. The accused should have been inside the lock-up, but instead they appeared live,” he said, questioning the law and order situation in the state.

Ashoka alleged that the Congress was preparing to distribute “hundreds of crores of rupees” to influence voters.

Meanwhile, the BJP has urged election authorities to step up security measures in several polling stations in the Bagalkot Assembly constituency to ensure free and fair polling.

In a representation submitted on Sunday, the party sought the identification of multiple booths in Bagalkot city as “ultra sensitive” and called for enhanced security arrangements.

The BJP flagged polling booth numbers 86 to 91, 99, 100, 144 to 147, 193 to 196, 199, 204 to 206, and 210 to 220 in the city as requiring high security and urged authorities to declare them as ultra sensitive booths with immediate effect.

The party also requested deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel across all polling stations to ensure voter safety.

In addition, several polling stations in rural areas — including booth numbers 5, 6, 7, 18, 33, 34, 38, 52, 54, 55, 74, 241, 242, 266, 271, 291, 295, 299, 315, 317, 318 and 319 — have been sought to be classified as “sensitive”.

The representation expressed hope that timely intervention by the authorities would help maintain law and order and facilitate smooth and fair elections.

Copies of the letter have been marked to the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi, the Returning Officer (Deputy Commissioner) and the Assistant Returning Officer in Bagalkot.