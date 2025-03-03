Uttara Kannada: Heatwave Advisory Issued Amid Rising Temperatures

With a heatwave warning in effect for Coastal Karnataka, Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner K. Lakshmi Priya has urged residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.Citing a Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) report dated March 2, 2025, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted that soaring temperatures pose health risks, especially between 12 pm and 3 pm.“In view of the forecast, people should avoid venturing outdoors during peak hours and stay hydrated, even if they do not feel thirsty,” she advised. The district administration has also issued guidelines to help citizens cope with the extreme heat.Residents have been advised to wear loose, light-colored cotton clothing and use protective gear like sunglasses, hats, and umbrellas when stepping outside. Strenuous activities should be minimized, and outdoor workers are encouraged to cover their heads, necks, and limbs with damp cloths to stay cool.The advisory also warns against leaving children or pets inside parked vehicles and recommends keeping homes cool with curtains, shutters, and sunshades while ensuring proper ventilation at night.To maintain hydration, people are encouraged to consume fluids such as ORS, buttermilk, lemon water, and lassi. Pet owners have been instructed to keep animals in shaded areas with adequate drinking water.In case of emergencies, residents can contact the District Disaster Management Centre at 1077 or 08382-229857 for assistance.