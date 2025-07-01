Upset Legislators Make Beeline to Meet Surjewala

Bengaluru: Disgruntled MLA and Karnataka State Planning Commission deputy chairman B.R. Patil on Monday met Congress Karnataka incharge and AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala at the office of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters, Patel said: “I have explained to him in detail about my concerns… I had a detailed discussion with him. Let’s wait what action follows from him (Surjewala) or from the party.” Patil was one among 42 MLAs who met Surjewala to bring their concerns to the notice of the party high command.

The meeting between Patil and Surjewala attained significance following the former’s audio leak, where the MLA representing the Aland Assembly constituency, alleged corruption in house allotments to beneficiaries in Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.

The MLA said that those who bribed officials were allotted the houses in the first turn while his recommendation letters for houses were ignored.

Responding to Patil’s allegations, housing minister Zameer Ahmed Khan wanted the Aland legislator to reveal the names of officials at Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation for initiating action against erring officials.

While Patil said he met Surjewala after he received a call from the party high command, sources said Surjewala and Patil spoke for nearly 40 minutes.

Another miffed MLA Raju Kage said he would meet Surjewala on Tuesday to discuss his concerns with the party high command. Kage had threatened to quit his MLA post, citing the state government refusing to release funds for his constituency.

“I will meet Surjewala in Bengaluru on 11 am and requested to meet him tomorrow,” said Kage, adding that he assured to set things right after discussion.