UPL Shows Interest in Importing Potash Through Mangaluru Port, Says MB Patil

In a media statement issued from Davos, the Minister for Large and Medium Industries,v, said UPL, currently has an annual turnover of Rs 300 crore in North Karnataka, is looking to scale up its presence in the State.

“It has also proposed promoting maize-based industries in the State. UPL has developed new technology which can enhance agricultural productivity while reducing the use of urea in farming by 30 per cent. The company has also expressed interest in setting up an ethanol production unit,” the Minister said.

MB Patil, who is participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, held discussions on the first day, with senior representatives of Menzies Aviation, UPL, The Coca-Cola Company, Tata Sons, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) and Natural Fiber Welding (NFW Earth).

He said that the Coca-Cola Company had announced last year its plans to invest Rs 25,760 crore in India in the coming years and efforts are being made to attract a significant share of this investment to Karnataka.

“In this context, the subsidies and incentives available in the State’s industrial sector were explained to the company’s representatives. Given the substantial water requirements for beverage manufacturing, Vijayapura was suggested as a suitable location,” Patil who is also the in-charge minister of Vijayapura district stated.

The Minister said that Menzies Aviation has already invested $25 million in Bengaluru for the development of cargo handling operations. The company is now exploring opportunities to offer additional services at the Kempegowda International Airport and has expressed its willingness to invest a further $10 million. In addition, Menzies Aviation has shown interest in establishing a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in the State, he said.

AB InBev, which operates a beer manufacturing unit in Mysuru, has expressed interest in further expanding its production in the State.

“Meanwhile, Natural Fiber Welding (NFW Earth), which is engaged in developing alternatives to plastic, has decided to invest Rs 1,800 crore in India in the first phase and has agreed to submit its project proposal to the State government shortly,” the statement said.

Tata Group, which already provides employment to 1.30 lakh people in Bengaluru, has shared details of the requirements for its future projects planned in Karnataka, Patil added.