Unverified Reposted Video Lands Bengaluru Woman in Trouble

BENGALURU: Until then, 36-year-old Shahajahan, a resident of Konankunte of Bengaluru city, had reposted several videos of various incidents on her facebook page copying them from other social networking sites but one of her recent reposted video of a road rage incident involving a car landed her in trouble after she was booked by Bengaluru East Division police over circulating an unverified video.

While the road rage incident actually occurred in Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh but the reposted video by Shahajahan showed the road rage incident took place in Bengaluru. Soon, the reposted video of Shahajahan caught the attention of the police who in turn asked Shahajahan to ascertain the location of the road rage incident if it happened in Bengaluru city.

By the time, the reposted video of Shahajahan went viral and a few informed citizens brought to her notice that a road rage incident actually occurred in Kanpur and not in Bengaluru. Prior to Shahajahan, an unidentified person had posted the same video stating that a road rage incident took place in Bengaluru city. The same was reposted by Shahajahan without verification of the facts.

Realising her mistake, she removed it from her account. But, she could not escape from police action and police have booked her Bhartiya Nyaya Snhita section 353 (1) (b).

Facing a police complaint against her, Shahajahan, in a recorded video appealed to the public, her intention was to create public awareness on unruly behaviour of people in public places but if it goes without cross verification could land people in trouble and also misguide the people.