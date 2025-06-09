Union Minister Raises Questions Over RCB’s Victory In IPL-2025

BENGALURU: Janata Dal Secular State president and Union Minister of Large Scale Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday raised doubts over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning Indian Premier League (IPL)-2025 and revealed RCB management seeking Bengaluru police permission to hold victory celebration at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru city hours before the start of final match at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on June 3.

“Did RCB dreamt of winning the trophy?” questioned the Union Minister and stated the final match between RCB and Kings IX Punjab started at 7.30 pm while RCB management applied for police permission for their victory celebration at around 6 pm. Kumaraswamy stated he revealed certain things based on facts and not out of jealousy or to corner the State Government.

Raising questions over RCB’s win in the final match, Kumaraswamy said “How did RCB management know in advance that their team would win before the start of the final match?”

Revealing further, Kumaraswamy said RCB management submitted another application to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms in Bengaluru requesting permission to conduct a felicitation programme in front of Vidhana Soudha. How could this be possible?”

Kumaraswamy criticized the suspension of B. Dayanand as Bengaluru city Commissioner of Police along with four other police officers over stampede which claimed 11 persons around the Chinnaswamy stadium where arrangements were made for the felicitation of RCB players.

“If the State Government continues to act in this manner, officers will not be able to function (properly),” said the Union Minister and criticized the State Government over suspension of police officers “It is not right to make the officers sacrificial goats to cover up their own mistakes.”

The Union Minister wanted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar to own-up responsibility over stampede deaths and resign from their posts, however, he stated “It’s unrealistic to expect them to resign.”