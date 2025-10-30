Union Minister Appreciated Road Tunnel Construction: DyCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: While their Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya opposed the proposed road tunnel construction to decongest Bengaluru city roads, however, the road tunnel project came in for praise from Union Minister for Urban Development Manoharlal Khattar at the Regional Meeting of Urban Development Ministers of Southern States held in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Apart from the road tunnel project, Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar told reporters Union Minister Khattar also praised the initiatives of the State Government such construction of flyovers and ‘B’ khatta conversions. However, Shivakumar said the Union Minister was non-committal over demands made to him such as release of funds from the BJP led Union Government.

In an earlier interaction with media persons, Shivakumar, over opposition from Tejasvi Surya to the road tunneling project, “It would have been a different issue had it been opposed by Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashoka or BJP MLA and former minister Dr Ashwathanarayan or from former Chief Minister Jagdeesh Shettar understand the ground realities.I will answer them.”

But, he said, he would not like to comment on Tejasvi Surya and termed him a “a waste material."

Over his public utterances on the road tunneling project, Shivakumar said “Out of respect I gave him time to discuss (on Tuesday) on ways to decongest city roads including to apprise him on tunnel road construction but now he is talking utter nonsense.”

In reply to a query, the Bengaluru incharge minister said “We are the ones who brought metro to Bengaluru city” and questioned “What was BJP doing when in power?” He pointed over meagre funds to metro rail from the Union Government which is about 12 percent and the rest is borne by the State Government.