Unidentified Person Seen Mounted on a Statue of Erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore, Disappears Later

Bengaluru: An unidentified person was seen mounted on the statue of Rajashri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore kingdom, at K.R. Circle in the heart of Mysuru city on Friday evening.

Though the unidentified person perched on top of the statue lasted for quite some time, it is alleged that the jurisdictional Devaraja police did not arrive on time to nab him. However, the unidentified person vanished from the scene before police arrived at the spot.

But, a passerby managed to get the unidentified person mounted on the statue recorded on his mobile phone before it was widely circulated on social networking sites.

Eyewitnesses stated an unidentified person was seen sitting over the statue with his legs dangling. Passersby came across the person mounted on the statue and soon people gathered at the venue, a busiest place of the city. Despite numerous appeals by the people gathered around, the person remained mounted on the statue.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle on Saturday the statue of Krishnaraja Wadiyar was installed in 1952 and the statue over the years has developed minor cracks. However, a person mounting on the statue is said to have not caused damage to it.

Eyewitnesses said public around the K.R. Circle made phone calls to the police but their calls went unattended and by the time police arrived on the scene, the unidentified person disappeared from the spot.

Condemning the incident, members of Ursu Community led by Arasu Mandali Sangha president Manoj Urs demanded immediate arrest of the person in Mysuru and sought protection to the statue. Police assured security for the statue.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha member of Mysuru-Kodagu Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar pressed for protection of monuments in Mysuru. Police said, the unidentified person who mounted the statue might be mentally unstable and efforts are on to trace him.