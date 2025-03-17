Undertrial Found Dead by Suicide in Mangaluru District Prison

An undertrial at Mangaluru district prison allegedly died by suicide in the early hours of March 16. According to the police, the incident occurred between 4:05 am and 4:55 am in Barrack ‘B’, Cell No. 2, where the prisoner was found hanging inside the toilet.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Gopal Moolya (43), a resident of Hudco Colony in Moodbidri. He was arrested on March 11 in Moodbidri under Section 65 of the BNSS and Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act.

Preliminary information suggests that Moolya used a towel to hang himself from the window grille inside the toilet. The jail staff immediately noticed the incident and rushed him to Government Wenlock Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered at Barke Police Station.