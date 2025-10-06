Undertrial Celebrates Birthday Inside Central Prison, Probe, Probe Ordered

BENGALURU: An under trail identified as Srinivasa alias Gubbachi Seena lodged in Central Prison, Bengaluru is alleged to have celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake with a big knife while its yet to be established whether the people who attended the celebration were his friends who came from outside or Prison inmates.

After the birthday celebration video came to his knowledge, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) B. Dayananda ordered an in depth investigation into it.

The birthday celebration, as per video, was held in the evening in the Prison and Seena was seen wearing a garland made of apples. However, the date of the birthday celebration of Seena was not known immediately but sources told Deccan Chronicle the birthday celebration took place about 5 months back.

The birthday celebration was recorded by one of the people gathered about Seena and the recorded birthday celebration video was shared in their friends’ circles before it went viral on social networking sites to catch the attention of Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) B. Dayananda.

Going by the video circulated of the birthday celebration, sources identified people gathered around Seena as Anand, Arun, Praveen, Surya, Mithun, Prajwal, Chetan Aravind and Karthik.

Gubbachi Seena is accused of allegedly murdering his rival Venkatesh, a rowdy in January, 2025 and he was arrested in February by the police. Since his arrest, he has been lodged in Central Prison, Bengaluru.