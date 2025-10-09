Undertrail Prisoner Commits Suicide by Jumping from 5th Floor of City Civil Court Complex

Bengaluru: An under trial prisoner Gautham (35) facing charges under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday after took a plunge from the 5th floor of the City Civil Court Complex of Bengaluru city. After he came crashing down and hit the ground hard, Gautham died on the spot.

On Thursday, Gautham was ferried to court complex from Central Prison, Bengaluru for trial to begin from today in the Court and Gautham spoke to his family members in the court complex and had his handcuff removed by the police personnel. After speaking to his family, Gautham jumped from the 5th floor to end his life.

Recently, forensic reports through a DNA test reportedly confirmed Gautham of indulging in sexual assault on a minor girl after he was arrested by Adugodi police of Bengaluru city in April this year. The body of Gautham was shifted to Victoria Hospital for autopsy.