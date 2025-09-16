Udupi Wears Festive Look With Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Vitlapindi festivities

Udupi: The temple town of Udupi wore a festive look as the famed Sri Krishna Math and Car Street came alive with Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Vitlapindi celebrations, drawing thousands of devotees over the last two days.



Though Janmashtami is observed across the country on the ashtami (eighth day) of the lunar month of Shravan, Udupi follows the solar calendar, marking the festival on the ashtami of Simha month. This year, the celebrations fell on September 14 and 15.

While the 48-day Mandalotsava rituals have been underway since last month, the main Janmashtami observances took place on September 14. The highlight was the arghya pradhana offered post midnight by Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji of Paryaya Puthige Math and junior pontiff Sri Sushreendra Tirtha Swamiji. Devotees who had fasted through the day also joined in offering arghya, considered the most significant ritual of the festival.

On Monday, Vitlapindi—also known as Krishna Leelotsava or Mosarukudike—added grandeur to the celebrations. A clay idol of Lord Krishna was taken in a golden palanquin from the Math and placed on the Golden Chariot for a procession through Ratha Beedi. The breaking of curd pots kept the crowds cheering, while seers distributed laddus and chakkuli as prasadam.

The streets turned vibrant with hulivesha (Tiger Dance) troupes, golla vesha performers and cultural tableaux.

The two-day festivities concluded with the Avabrutha Snana, a ritual bath performed after the Rathotsava, bringing to a close Udupi’s most cherished annual celebration.