Udupi, Uttara Kannada Declare Holiday for Schools and Colleges

Udupi: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for coastal Karnataka, the Udupi district administration has declared a holiday for Schools, PU and ITI across the district on June 17, as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, in Uttara Kannada, the district administration has announced a holiday for Primary and High Schools in eight rain-affected taluks.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner issued an order stating that the holiday applies to all Anganwadis, government, aided, and private primary and high schools, pre-university colleges, and ITIs. However, the II PUC supplementary exam will be held as scheduled.

In Uttara Kannada, the holiday covers Anganwadis, Primary and High Schools in Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Siddapur, Sirsi, and Yellapur.

District control rooms in both regions remain on high alert. Authorities have asked the residents to take all precautionary measures and report any rain-related emergencies. The coastal belt is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall till Tuesday morning.