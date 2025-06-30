Udupi: Subudhendra Tirtha Swamiji Initiates Parthasarathy Suvarna Ratha Works

Udupi: Marking the beginning of a major religious project at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, Sri Subudhendra Tirtha Swamiji of Raghavendra Mutt, Mantralaya, on Saturday initiated the construction of the Parthasarathy Suvarna Ratha (Golden Chariot) at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt on Sunday.

The event was held at the invitation of Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji of Puthige Mutt, the current Paryaya Peetadhipathi of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt.

The Parthasarathy Suvarna Ratha, estimated at Rs 18 crore, is envisioned by Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji as a tribute to the Bhagavad Gita and comes as part of the Koti Geetha Lekhana Yajna—a massive spiritual movement in which devotees handwrite the Gita one crore times.

Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt currently houses about seven chariots: four made of wood, and one each in gold, silver, and Navaratna. While these are primarily used during the Rathotsava on Ratha Beedi (Car Street), the new golden chariot will be used within the Sri Krishna Mutt premises and is designed to facilitate Rathotsavas throughout the year.

The ceremony commenced on Sunday morning with Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji performing Maha Pooja, during which the presiding deity, Sri Krishna, was adorned in a special alankara in the form of Sri Moolarama—the principal deity of the Mantralaya Mutt.

Both Swamijis accompanied by junior pontiff of Puthige Mutt Sri Sushreendra Tirtha Swamiji then led a grand procession to Rajangana Hall, where the traditional Vishwakarma Pooja was held amidst chants of the Sri Sookta. Using a symbolic uli (woodcarving chisel), Sri Subudhendra Tirtha struck the first blow to the wooden planks, marking the ceremonial launch of the ratha’s construction. Sugunendra Tirtha and the chief artisan also participated, with the latter being honoured with new clothes and prasadam.

Addressing the gathering, Sri Subudhendra Tirtha spoke emotionally about the deep spiritual ties between Mantralaya and Udupi. “Sri Raghavendra Swamiji composed his work Parimala here and offered it at this sacred site,” he said.

Describing Udupi as a spiritual beacon, he added, “This is not just a holy site for Hindus but a sanctuary for all of humanity.” He also announced a Rs 10 lakh contribution towards the chariot project and noted that the centenary celebrations of Sri Raghavendra Mutt’s presence in Udupi are on the horizon.

Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji explained the significance of inviting Subudhendra Tirtha for the inaugural ritual:

“Sri Raghavendra Swamiji, in his earlier incarnation as Prahlada Raja, embodied the message of the Bhagavad Gita. Prahlada showed that God resides in everything and taught the path of complete surrender (Sharanagati) to the Divine. This chariot is a manoratha—a sacred wish—and Raghavendra Swamiji is known for fulfilling the manorathas of devotees. That is why the head of Mantralaya Mutt, Sri Subudhendra Tirtha, was invited to perform the chalane (initiation),” he said.

He also spoke on how Sri Subudhendra Tirtha had also undertaken significant gold-related works at Mantralayam.

“Our Krishna is like a five-year-old child—he loves food and toys. Just as children enjoy playing with cars, Krishna delights in beautifully crafted chariots. This Suvarna Ratha will be a divine addition to his collection,” said Sri Sugunendra Tirtha, recalling his earlier offering of a Navaratna Ratha during his previous Paryaya.

With gold prices soaring, the Swamiji remarked that Krishna was “testing the faith of devotees,” but expressed confidence that increased devotion would overcome the financial challenge.

On the occassion Sri Subudhendra Tirtha Swamiji also offered a golden necklace to Udupi Sri Krishna.