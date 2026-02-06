Udupi Resident Wins Rs 49 Crore International Lottery Jackpot

Udupi: It is celebration time at the house of Shanthanu Shettigar in Mattu village of Kaup taluk after he struck gold in an international lottery draw, winning the 20 million dirham jackpot, which works out to about Rs 49 crore, with a ticket he had purchased along with a friend.

Shanthanu, who has been working in the retail sales sector in Oman for the past seven years, emerged as the winner in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket lucky draw, the result of which was announced during a live telecast.

He had gone abroad for a job. In January, he purchased a ticket worth 500 dirhams (around Rs 12,000) jointly with a friend. As the ticket turned out to be the jackpot winner, Shanthanu has decided to share the prize money with his friend.

Family members in Mattu village, about 10 km from Udupi, are happy. The news of Shanthanu winning the lottery has turned his modest home into a hub of celebration. His father, a retired banker, mother, brother and uncle joined neighbours and well-wishers in celebrating the unexpected windfall.

“It is like Goddess Lakshmi coming home,” Shanthanu’s father told reporters. Shanthanu became a father to a baby girl just about a month ago, and relatives feel the child has brought luck into the family.

“He called us and told us about the prize. He is likely to visit home on the 19th and will return to Abu Dhabi again as he has to participate in the next draw,” he added.

His mother, Gunavathi, overcome with joy, said, “We are very happy. It is because of our granddaughter.” Recalling her son’s childhood, she added, “Even as a child, he was good at sports and studies.”

“He used to buy tickets earlier too, but this time he won,” his brother Shashank said.