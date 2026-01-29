Udupi Police Step Up Checks On Buses And Trucks

Udupi: In a special enforcement drive, Udupi police on Wednesday checked more than 1,100 buses and booked 108 challans for various violations.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the drive was part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety in the district.

A drive was also conducted on vehicles transporting mines and minerals. As many as 1,352 such vehicles were checked during the day and 56 challans were issued for violations such as overloading and non-installation of speed governors.

“These enforcement drives will be carried out in phases to implement the decisions taken by the committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner at the Road Traffic Authority and Road Safety Authority meetings regarding buses and trucks,” the SP said.

He added that the Regional Transport Office (RTO) is also carrying out parallel enforcement to ensure strict compliance with safety norms.