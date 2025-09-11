Udupi Police Seize 65 kg Ganja, Arrest Two

Udupi: Continuing the crackdown on drug peddling, Udupi police seized 65 kg of ganja and arrested two men during a raid near the Kinnimulki on Thursday.

The accused, who were in possession of the banned narcotic substance (ganja) for sale in a public place, have been identified as Ganesh (38), a resident of Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district, and P. Gopal Reddy (43) from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Police said the duo was allegedly preparing to sell the contraband when they were caught.

The operation was carried out by a special police team under the direction of ASP Dr. Harsha Priyamvada and the guidance of Udupi DySP DT Prabhu. Officers from Malpe Circle, the CEN Crime Police Station, and personnel from Malpe and Udupi Traffic Police were part of the raid.

Police said the seized property included 65.039 kg of ganja valued between Rs 32 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, a goods lorry estimated at Rs 20 lakh, Rs 1,520 in cash, and two mobile phones worth about Rs 20,000. The total value of the seized items has been put at Rs 72.21 lakh.

A case has been registered at Malpe Police Station under the NDPS Act, 1985. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and other associates involved.