Udupi: Kundapur Rural SI Collapses, Dies During Marathon

Udupi: A police sub-inspector collapsed and died while participating in the 5-km Karnataka State Police Run–2026 organised by the Police Department on Sunday.

The run was part of a statewide program.

Naseer Hussain, Sub-Inspector of Kundapur Rural Police Station, was an ex-serviceman. He had covered almost 4 km in the run and reportedly collapsed on the road in front of Dr TMA Pai Hospital, barely a kilometre before the finish line at the Ajjarkad Ground.

According to police sources, Hussain was running along with other participants when he suddenly fell to the ground. Since the hospital was located just a few feet away from the spot, he was rushed there immediately by the people around him. However, doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary indications suggest that he may have suffered heart failure while running. A post-mortem has been conducted and the report is awaited.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Udupi district Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said that Naseer Hussain had participated in similar such endurance events in the past and was a fitness enthusiast.

Naseer Hussain hailed from Chikkamagalur district and was 59 years old. He is survived by his wife and two children. His wife is a teacher in Chikkamagalur.

Last week, a communal incident in his jurisdiction was averted due to his timely action, for which senior officials had commended his work and wanted to give him an appreciation letter this week.

Officials said that all compensation and benefits due under police department norms would be extended to his family.