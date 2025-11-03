Udupi Glows With Devotion As Sri Krishna Math Celebrates Utthana Dwadashi

Udupi: The temple town of Udupi reverberated with devotion and festivity on Monday as Sri Krishna Math celebrated Utthana Dwadashi, marking Lord Vishnu’s awakening from his four-month-long Yoga Nidra (divine rest).

The sacred occasion also marked the beginning of the grand Laksha Deepotsava and Nitya Rathotsava at Sri Krishna Math, filling the town with spiritual fervour and centuries-old tradition.

The day began with Paschmia Jagara Pooja and later Prabodhotsava Pooja. From the start of Karthika Masa, Tulasi Pooja is performed in the evening, but on Dwadashi (the 12th day), it is also held in the morning. This was followed by Shikhara Muhurtha for the two chariots.

In the evening, Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji and his junior Sri Sushreendra Tirtha Swamiji of Paryaya Puthige Math, along with Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Pejawar Math, placed the earthen lamp to formally mark the beginning of Laksha Deepotsava.

Later, Ksheerabdhi was performed at the Madhva Mantapa, a shrine located at the centre of the Madhva Sarovara lake, under the guidance of Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji and Sri Sushreendra Tirtha Swamiji. The ritual involves offering milk to a coconut half placed beneath the Tulasi plant, symbolising the awakening of divine consciousness. It signifies Lord Vishnu’s return to cosmic activity after four months of rest, while worshipping the amla (gooseberry) tree represents renewal and purity.

Garlands made of amla were offered to Lord Krishna, who was adorned in Sri Ananta Alankara, along with Sri Mukhyaprana.

As dusk fell, Rathabeedi (Car Street) was bathed in the glow of earthen lamps during the Laksha Deepotsava, creating a breathtaking spectacle of devotion.

Following the Chaamara Seve, the Utsava Moorthis—the processional deities of Sri Krishna and Sri Mukhyaprana (Hanuman)—were taken for the teppotsava, a ceremonial boat procession on the Madhva Sarovara. While Sri Krishna and Sri Mukhyaprana were placed in the Garuda Ratha, Sri Chandramouleeshwara and Sri Anantheshwara were placed in the Mahapooja Ratha for the grand chariot procession.

The Laksha Deepotsava, celebrated annually from Dwadashi to Poornima of Karthika Masam, transforms Udupi into a sea of light, while the Nityotsavam—the daily chariot procession—will continue until the onset of the monsoon, traditionally concluding on Bhagirathi Janma Dina.