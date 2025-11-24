Udupi Gears Up as PM Modi Confirms Nov 28 Visit to Sri Krishna Math

Udupi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Udupi Sri Krishna Math on November 28 confirmed, preparations are in full swing for the high-profile event.

A Special Protection Group (SPG) advance team will arrive in Udupi on Tuesday to inspect venues and finalise the security arrangements. The team will also meet the Deputy Commissioner and police officials.

According to the tentative schedule, the Prime Minister will depart New Delhi at 8 am and arrive at Mangaluru International Airport by a special aircraft. He will then travel to Udupi by helicopter and is expected to reach around 11.45 am.

Modi will first visit Sri Krishna Math at 12 noon to offer prayers. He will inaugurate the newly gold-plated Suvarna Teertha Mantapa and the golden covering of the Kanakana Kindi.

From 12.15 pm to 1.15 pm, the Prime Minister will take part in the Laksha Kantha Gita Pathana- a mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita by one lakh devotees. He is also expected to chant select verses along with devotees.

Following the programme, he will depart Udupi at around 1.45 pm and fly back to Mangaluru before proceeding to Goa.

To accommodate the large gathering, a massive pendal is being erected in the parking area of Sri Krishna Matha.

This will be Modi’s first visit to Sri Krishna Matha after assuming office as Prime Minister.

Ahead of the visit, repair works and barricading are underway along the route from the helipad to the Matha.

Meanwhile, the Udupi district administration has imposed traffic restrictions and route diversions on November 28.

The notification issued by Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Swaroopa T.K. states that vehicle movement will be regulated between 9 am and 3 pm to facilitate smooth movement and security during the Prime Minister’s visit.