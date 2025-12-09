Udupi Court Sentences Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants to Two Years' Imprisonment

Udupi: Principal Senior Civil Judge and CJM Court in Udupi has sentenced 10 Bangladeshi nationals to two years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each for illegally entering India and using forged Aadhaar documents, police said on Tuesday.

The case pertains to an incident reported last year.

According to the Police on October 11, 2024 Malpe PSI Praveen Kumar R and his team, while on rounds duty around 7 pm, noticed seven individuals moving suspiciously with luggage near the Vadabhandeshwara bus stand in Malpe. When questioned, they failed to produce any valid documents authorising their stay in India.

Police said the accused had allegedly created fake Aadhaar cards with the intention of misleading authorities and had illegally crossed over into India from Bangladesh. Preliminary inquiry revealed that they used to arrive in Udupi seasonally for fishing-related work, and had been living in Hoode, Paduthonse village of Udupi taluk.

Further investigation by the Malpe Circle Inspector led to the arrest of three more illegal immigrants, taking the total number of accused to 10.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hakeem Ali, Sujon SK alias Farooq, Ismail SK alias Mohammad Ismail Haq, Karim SK alias Abdul Karim, Salam SK alias MD Abdul Azeez, Rajikul SK, Mohammad Sojib alias MD Allan Ali, Rimul alias Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Imam Sheikh, and Mohammad Jahangir Alam.

A chargesheet was filed before the Principal Senior Civil Judge and CJM Court, Udupi, under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)—including 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), 319(2), 318(4), and 3(5) BNS—along with Section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act, and Sections 34 and 42 of the Aadhaar Act.

After the trial, the court delivered its judgment on December 8, 2025, sentencing all ten accused to two years of imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 each, the police said.