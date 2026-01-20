Udupi: Congress Writes to CM Seeking Action Against DC

Udupi: The Udupi District Congress Committee’s Legal and Human Rights Department has sought action against Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa for allegedly displaying an RSS flag during the Paryaya procession held in the city on January 18.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and State Chief Secretary, department president Harish Shetty alleged that the Deputy Commissioner publicly held and displayed the RSS flag during the early morning Paryaya procession from Jodukatte to the Sri Krishna Math.

According to the letter, Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna handed over the RSS flag to the Deputy Commissioner before the commencement of the procession. It was alleged that the Deputy Commissioner then held the flag aloft and displayed it in public view. The letter claimed that the act violated government service rules and went against the constitutional principle of secularism. He demanded a detailed inquiry and appropriate legal action.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa issued a clarification stating that she had participated in the Paryaya-related programmes strictly in her official capacity. She said she had inaugurated the ceremonial city entry of the pontiff as part of her duties as the administrator of the Udupi City Municipality. She added that she also attended the civic felicitation of the newly anointed seer and the durbar programme held after the pontiff ascended the Sarvajna Peetha and her participation in the events was limited to official responsibilities and not politically motivated.