Udupi City Bus Owners Given June 1 Deadline To Install Doors

Udupi: The district administration held discussions with Udupi city bus owners on making it mandatory to install doors in all buses in the interest of public and student safety.

While doors must be fitted in all buses at the earliest to ensure passenger safety, practical difficulties such as the ongoing school term, student examinations and the limited number of garages available for such work were taken into account in the meeting. In view of this, bus owners have been given time till June 1 to install doors in all buses, the Deputy Commissioner stated in a statement.

The buses whose fitness certificates (FC) are due for renewal will be allowed to renew them only on the condition that doors are installed by June 1, and officials have been instructed to permit renewal where buses meet eligibility criteria.

The bus owners were informed that strict action would be taken as per rules if doors are not installed within the deadline.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed that until doors are fitted, awareness should be created among the public and students not to travel while standing on the footboard of buses.