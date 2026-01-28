Udupi Administration To Make Life Jackets Mandatory On All Boat Rides

Udupi: In the wake of the boat mishap on Monday near the Hangarkatta Ship Building area in which three people died, the district administration has decided to make wearing life jackets compulsory for all passengers throughout the boat ride and is planning to frame rules to fine those found not wearing them, Superintendent of Police of Udupi district Hariram Shankar said on Wednesday.

After photographs surfaced showing people, including the district in-charge minister, travelling in boats without life jackets during a programme on Monday, the SP said the current rules say life jackets should be provided to all in any boat and it should be worn in times of emergency.

“However, following the unfortunate incident on Republic Day, the district administration has decided to go a step further and make it compulsory for everyone to wear life jackets for the entire duration of the boat journey,” the SP said.

He added that the administration is planning to issue specific rules to enable challaning of individuals who fail to wear life jackets during boat rides. Public announcements regarding the mandatory use of life jackets will also be made before the commencement of every boat trip, he said.

Registration of water sports boats and tourist boats with the Tourism Department is mandatory. A period of 45 days has been given for operators who have not yet completed the registration process to comply with the requirement.

Meanwhile a meeting of owners of water sports boats and tourist boats operating within the jurisdiction of Coastal Security Police (CSP) Malpe Station was held at the station under the chairmanship of the DySP (CSP). A total of 40 boat owners attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the boat owners were informed about the directions issued in the meeting conducted by the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police, Udupi district. They were instructed that in the coming days they must strictly keep all required documents in order and conduct boat operations, kayaking and other water sports activities only in compliance with the prescribed rules and regulations.