Two-wheeler Thefts: Four held, 18 Bikes Recovered In Belagavi

Belagavi: In a major crackdown on two-wheeler thefts in the city, Belagavi police have arrested four persons in two separate operations and recovered a total of 18 stolen motorcycles and scooters worth about Rs 6.55 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were made by two special teams.

In the first case, a special team of the City Crime Branch (CCB), led by PSI Manjunath Bhajantri under the supervision of CCB PI Nandishwar Kumbhar, traced two accused — Rajat Sanjay Shivangekar (29) of Belagavi and Vithal Sadeppa Arera (38) of Shigihalli in Bailhongal taluk. During interrogation, Rajat confessed to committing thefts on KLE Hospital Road within the limits of APMC police station in three earlier cases, while Vithal admitted to stealing a bike on Port Road under Market police station limits.

Police recovered five two-wheelers from them — two Honda Activa scooters, two Splendor motorcycles and one Bajaj Platina, collectively valued at around Rs 1.20 lakh. Both were booked and further investigation is under way.

In another case, the special team of APMC station arrested Umesh Hanamant Bagewadi (33) and Maula Hasansab Halakarni (48)- both of Hukkeri Taluk in connection with the theft of a Hero Splendor Plus motorcycle.

The case came to light after Deepak Gangadhar Bhaganagare lodged a complaint stating that his Hero Splendor Plus bike had been stolen. A case was registered at APMC police station under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During investigation, the special team led by APMC PI US Avati arrested the two accused and recovered 13 motorcycles — 11 Hero Splendor Plus bikes and two Hero HF Deluxe bikes — worth about Rs 5.35 lakh.

Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase appreciated the efforts of the special teams.