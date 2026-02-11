Two Toddlers Ran Over By A School Bus In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two toddlers identified as Varsha (2) and Bhanu (4) died after they were run over by a school bus near police quarters in Thanisandra of Bengaluru city on Wednesday at around 8.20 am. The incident occurred under Hennur traffic police station limits.

Naganagowda, a police constable attached to City Armed Reserve (CAR) was on his way to buy milk for a nearby shop and set out on his two-wheeler with his daughter Varsha and his niece Bhanu.

At police quarters, he halted his two-wheeler to allow an approaching school bus to take a turn. But, the rear wheels of the school bus on its morning pick-up collided with the waiting Naganagowda’s two-wheeler and the two toddlers were run over. Naganagowda was thrown away owing to impact and he sustained minor injuries.

After the accident, the school bus driver was taken into police custody and investigations are underway.