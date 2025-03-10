Two rapes near Hampi made the country bow its head in shame: Gali Janardhan Reddy

BENGALURU: Regarding the two rape cases near Hampi, a world heritage site, a couple of days back, “not only dented the image of Karnataka “ but made “the entire country bow its head in shame,” stated former tourism minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy in Bengaluru on Monday.

Owing to two rapes on women at Anegundi of Gangavathi taluk in Koppal, Reddy pointed to about 150 foreign tourists fleeing Hampi and its surrounding places by vacating hotels/homestays.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Reddy, represents Gangavathi Assembly seat in Koppal district where the two rape on women including a Israeli tourist, demanded the State Government to immediately start a police sub-division headed by a DySP rank officer and make arrangements for patrolling round the clock to ensure safety of tourists to Hampi and its surrounding places spread across Vijayanagar and Koppal districts.

“I don’t know what caused the removal of a police sub-division headed by DySP at Hampi. Besides engaged 32 police teams to monitor Hampi and its surrounding places and provided battery operated vehicles for patrolling,” said Reddy recalling his tenure as tourism minister and in charge of undivided Ballari district.

In addition, Reddy said, a police station was also proposed for Anegundi to ensure safety of tourists to Hampi which draws foreign tourists in large numbers and pointed to Hampi being a religious as well as historical place.

Expressing displeasure over statement made by Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar on Sunday regarding two rapes in Gangavathi, Reddy said he observed the Home Minister spoke in a “casual” manner over the two rapes.