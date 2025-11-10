Two Passengers Held at Bengaluru Airport with Exotic Wildlife, Another Caught with Ganja
Customs officials seize white-cheeked gibbon, monkey, hornbill, and 2.9 kg of hydroponic ganja from Bangkok arrivals
Bengaluru: Customs officials have arrested two passengers who arrived from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here and seized exotic wildlife species from them, officials said on Monday. In a post on 'X', Bengaluru Customs said that on November 9, its officers at KIA intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized exotic wildlife species including white-Cheeked Gibbon, Monkey and Hornbill.
"The passengers have been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972," it added. In another post, the Bengaluru Customs said on the same day, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted by its officers at the Kempegowda International Airport and 2.990 kg of Hydroponic Ganja valued at Rs 1.04 crore was seized from the passenger.