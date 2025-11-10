 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Two Passengers Held at Bengaluru Airport with Exotic Wildlife, Another Caught with Ganja

Karnataka
10 Nov 2025 11:26 AM IST

Customs officials seize white-cheeked gibbon, monkey, hornbill, and 2.9 kg of hydroponic ganja from Bangkok arrivals

Bengaluru airport is seeing a massive dip in travellers to Southeast Asia.
x
Bengaluru Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport arrested two passengers from Bangkok for smuggling exotic wildlife species and another for carrying 2.9 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.04 crore.

Bengaluru: Customs officials have arrested two passengers who arrived from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here and seized exotic wildlife species from them, officials said on Monday. In a post on 'X', Bengaluru Customs said that on November 9, its officers at KIA intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized exotic wildlife species including white-Cheeked Gibbon, Monkey and Hornbill.

"The passengers have been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972," it added. In another post, the Bengaluru Customs said on the same day, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted by its officers at the Kempegowda International Airport and 2.990 kg of Hydroponic Ganja valued at Rs 1.04 crore was seized from the passenger.

Subsequently, the passenger has been arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985, it added.
( Source : PTI )
Bengaluru news bengaluru airport bangkok Wildlife species wildlife protection act 
India Southern States Karnataka Bengaluru 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X