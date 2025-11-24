 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Two Nursing Students Killed After Being Run Over by Vande Bharat Near Bengaluru

Karnataka
24 Nov 2025 3:51 PM IST

Kerala students died on the spot while crossing tracks; police probing CCTV to confirm if accident or suicide

Two Nursing Students Killed After Being Run Over by Vande Bharat Near Bengaluru
x
Two first-year nursing students from Kerala were fatally hit by a Vande Bharat Express near Chikkabanavara railway station, prompting a detailed railway police investigation.

Two first-year nursing students were killed after they were allegedly run over by a Vande Bharat Express train on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said on Monday. The deceased students, Sterlin Eliza Shaji (19) and Justin Joseph (20), both natives of Kerala, were pursuing BSc Nursing at a private institute in the city, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2.35 pm on Sunday when the two were allegedly crossing the tracks near the Chikkabanavara railway station, on their way to their paying guest accommodation nearby.
Hit by the Belagavi bound Vande Bharat train from Bengaluru, both died on the spot. Their bodies were found in a severely dismembered state on the tracks, police said. A senior railway police officer said CCTV footage is being examined to determine whether the deaths were accidental or a case of suicide.
An Unnatural Death Report has been registered at the Bengaluru Rural Railway Police Station, and further investigation is underway, the officer added.
( Source : PTI )
Vande Bharat train bengaluru 
India Southern States Karnataka Bengaluru 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X