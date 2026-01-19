Two Men Drown In River

MANGALURU: Two men drowned in a river at Kulkunda near Kukke Subrahmanya on Sunday evening, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred when Sujith (28) and Hariprasad (39) were at the riverbank along with friends.

Sujith reportedly entered the river to swim but did not know how to swim and began to drown. Seeing this, Hariprasad jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue him. However, both were swept away and drowned.

Following information, police rushed to the spot and found the bodies of Sujith and Hariprasad on the riverbank. Preliminary inquiries with locals and those present at the scene confirmed the sequence of events.

A UDR has been registered at the Subrahmanya Police Station.