Two Labourers Killed, One Injured in Wall Collapse Due to Rain in Dharwad

Two labourers lost their lives, and another sustained critical injuries after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed due to heavy rain and strong winds on the outskirts of Kadanakoppa village in Kalaghatagi taluk, Dharwad district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Misrikote near Kadanakoppa village. The deceased have been identified as Dawood Savanur, while the identity of the second victim is yet to be confirmed, officials added.

According to local authorities, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds caused the wall to give way, trapping the labourers working at the site. Nearby residents and other workers rushed to the spot upon hearing the collapse and attempted to rescue the trapped individuals. Emergency responders, along with local police and fire personnel, arrived shortly after being alerted. The injured labourer was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition remains critical.

A senior district official confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine whether the construction followed safety regulations. "We are conducting a thorough inquiry to assess if negligence contributed to the tragedy. Necessary action will be taken based on the findings," the official stated. Local authorities have assured support to the victims' families.

"We express our condolences to the bereaved families. Compensation and aid will be provided as per government norms," said a Kalaghatagi taluk official. The incident highlights concerns over worker safety during adverse weather conditions. Residents of the area have urged the administration to enforce stricter safety guidelines at construction sites to prevent similar mishaps in the future.



