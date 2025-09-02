 Top
Two Labourers Die as Soil Collapses at Yelahanka Construction Site

Karnataka
PTI
2 Sept 2025 12:20 PM IST

Heavy rain triggers soil cave-in at Bengaluru project site, killing two workers.

Two construction workers, J Shiva (30) and Mandhusudan Reddy (55), lost their lives after soil caved in at a Yelahanka site following heavy rains, police said.

Bengaluru: Two labourers were killed at a construction site when soil dug out for the foundation caved in on them here in Yelahanka, police said on Tuesday. According to police, J Shiva (30) and Mandhusudan Reddy (55) were working at a mega construction site on Monday night.

Due to heavy downpour on Monday night, the soil loosened and collapsed on the duo, the police said. While Shiva died on Monday night, Madhusudan breathed his last in the hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday, police sources added. The Yelahanka police have registered a case in this regard.
