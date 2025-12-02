Two Held for Selling MDMA in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Police officials of Kavoor Station on Tuesday arrested two men who were allegedly attempting to sell ganja and MDMA near the Phalguni river in Bangrakuloou area of Mangaluru.

Acting on a tip-off, ACP (Panambur) Srikant K, Kavoor Police Inspector Raghavendra Baindoor, PSI Mallikarjun, along with ASI Chandrashekhar and a team of personnel Reji M, Halesh Naik, and Riyaz conducted a raid and apprehended the suspects.

The arrested have been identified as Shafi Ahmed (40) and Mohammed Sameer (20), both from Tumakuru. Police seized 12 grams of MDMA worth about Rs 70,000, 275 grams of ganja valued at around Rs 10,000.

A case has been registered at Kavoor Police Station under the NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 21(C), and 20(B). During interrogation, the duo reportedly told police that they had procured the contraband from foreign nationals in Bengaluru.

Police said Shafi Ahmed is a habitual offender with nine criminal cases against him in Mangaluru and Tumakuru. He had also absconded without appearing before courts in several cases, following which warrants (in five cases) and proclamations (in two cases) had been issued against him.

Mohammed Sameer has one previous case registered against him at the Tumakuru DCB Special Police Station.