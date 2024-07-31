Two from Karnataka die in Wayanad landslides

BENGALURU: Expressing grief over the deaths in landslides in Wayanad in Kerala including some Kannadigas, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kith and kin of the deceased families.

Meanwhile, sources in Chamarajanagar told Deccan Chronicle two persons from Chamarajanagar district died in the landslides in Wayanad while two persons are missing. One person injured in the landslide is being treated at a hospital.

Puttasiddi (62) and Rani (50) died in the landslide incident and their bodies have been recovered from the debris by rescue teams. 50-year-old Rajendra and 45-year-old Ratnamma, both residents of Erasawadi in Chamarajanagar taluk are said to be missing. Swamishetti (70), a resident of Triyambakapura of Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district, is injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vailtri taluk.

On the direction of Chief Minister of Labour Santosh Lad left for Wayanad to supervise rescue and relief operations and the Minister has been asked by the Chief Minister to accord top priority to rescue persons stuck in the landslides and ensure their safe return home.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made a phone call to Santosh Lad and asked him to leave for Wayanad and responding to the plea of the Chief Minister, Lad left for Wayanad to supervise rescue and relief operations. He is in constant touch with the officials of Kerala Chief Minister’s office.

An appeal was also made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support to ongoing relief efforts in Wayanad of Kerala and stated “The situation in Kerala urgently needs financial assistance, food supplies, clothing and basic rations to address the immediate needs of the affected persons.”

Interested persons are asked to contact Shivakumar, Director, Disaster Management, Karnataka over phone -9482575918, heading a task force to coordinate relief efforts and ensure that all contributions are utilized effectively and in a transparent manner.